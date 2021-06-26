'It's a Blessing': Stranger Helps Oklahoma Man Walking 17 Miles to Work, Surprised With New Bike

The kindness of a stranger is truly changing the life of one Oklahoma man who use to walk 17 miles to work each day.

Donte Franklin, 20, is willing to do whatever it takes to get to his job at Buffalo Wild Wings in Moore, even if it means a long trek in the heat.

While running errands last Tuesday, Michael Lynn saw Franklin walking down the road twice which peaked his curiosity. He stopped to offer Franklin a ride and he accepted.

In a Facebook post, Lynn wrote that the two talked quite a bit and he was amazed by Franklin's will and determination.

"I'm thinking this young man is truly on a mission to survive!! During the trip over there he told me a lot about himself because I asked..I just want to wish him well!! May God bless him and I hope his days get better for him!"

Kerri Collins with My Riding Buddies Oklahoma (MRBO) saw Lynn's story about the young man and began working on a plan to help him.

"Anytime I see something posted concerning anybody anywhere in Oklahoma, I immediately jump in and we do whatever we can do as a group," she told KOCO News. "It just touched me that this man is only 20 years old and is walking to two different jobs with nothing in the heat."

Before long, Collins and the group surprised Franklin with a new bike which he was overjoyed to receive.

"It's a blessing. I really appreciate it. I'm thankful for it," Franklin said.

The good deed even got the attention of Evangelist Franklin Graham who posted about it on his Facebook page.

"A kind-hearted Good Samaritan named Michael Lynn spotted Donte one day and offered him a ride," the evangelist wrote. "When he learned Donte's story and how he was getting to work, Michael posted about it on Facebook and a charity group who read the post provided a bicycle for Donte!"

Graham added, "Michael told the media, 'I think we need to help each other.' So true. The Bible tells us, 'Let each of you look not only to his own interests but also to the interests of others' (Philippians 2:4)."

Prior to receiving the bike, Franklin explained that he would push himself to complete the long trip to and from work because it was important to him.

"I really don't care if it gets tiring," he explained. "I just have to keep pushing. I walk just to make my family proud."

Lynn said he's kept in touch with Franklin since the day he gave him a ride and hopes their friendship continues.

"As long as he wants to, I want to keep him in my life and I want to be in his life," Lynn said. "This is what I told him, if the Lord opens the door for you, walk through it, walk through, and I think it's open for him and the rest is up to him."

A GoFundMe was created to make Franklin's commute even easier with a car.

So far, the effort has raised $50,625 as of Saturday afternoon.