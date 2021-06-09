Kansas Community Mourns Local Pastor, 10-Year-Old Daughter Killed in Automobile Accident

A small community in Kansas is mourning the loss of a beloved pastor and his young daughter who were killed in a car crash on May 30.

Phillip Hett, 39, was driving with his two daughters, Abigail, 10, and Jillian, 13 when a pickup truck crossed the interstate median and collided with their vehicle. The driver of the pickup truck was killed, as well as Hett and Abigail, KWCH News reports.

Jillian is expected to make a full recovery, however, the family remains heartbroken over their loss.

Hett was a pastor at Bethany Village retirement community in Lindsborg. In a Facebook post, the nursing home announced the tragic news.

"It is with great sadness that I write to inform you of the passing of our beloved Pastor Phillip Hett," the post reads. "He and his daughters were involved in a collision today, Sunday, May 30, 2021. Phil and Abigail did not survive the accident, and daughter Jillian is in Wesley Medical Center. Please keep their family in your prayers and hold one another close as we all come to terms with this tragedy."

"Phil was truly a wonderful man and a servant of our Lord," the post continued. "I hope we can all honor him by supporting one another as he supported us through our hardest times. While there are no words for a time like this, let us all be grateful for having known this family, for the joy they brought into our lives, and for the caring they demonstrated toward others."

Family member Tony Peck said Hett was "very likable" and "touched a lot of lives."

Peck added, "I don't think it's really sunk in yet that they're gone. It's going to be really hard when it finally does sink in."

He described Abigail as "fun," "super smart" and "very talented."

"It's just so unimaginable that this happened," Peck added. "Everybody thinks this can't happen to you and it's just, it's awful."

A group of bystanders reportedly pulled Jillian from the crash and were credited for saving her life, according to KWCH News.

"It was a really bad wreck and some good Samaritans actually are the ones that pulled her out. And that's why she's with us. It's amazing that anybody got out of there and she wouldn't have had (it not) been for them," Peck concluded.

The town of Lindsborg is assisting family members through a donation drive.

Please pray for the Hett family and all those impacted by this devastating loss.