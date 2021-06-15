PRAY: Tim Keller Shares 'Encouraging' Cancer Update

Tim Keller, Founder of Redeemer Presbyterian Church and City to City, has been battling pancreatic cancer for about a year and just gave a hopeful update on his fight over the weekend.

“Cancer Update: I had a scan in May that was extremely encouraging, showing no cancer growth under less aggressive chemotherapy. A surgery at the end of May removed several nodules that had remained unchanged for 9 months,” he wrote.

He went on to cite Hebrews 12:1-2 while indicating he’s praying for the remaining cancer to shrink or be kept at bay.

“At this point the only visible cancer is the primary tumor on the pancreas,” Keller wrote. “We are praying that it will decrease to the point of invisibility or remain unchanged. In any event, we want to glorify God by “running the race set before us with perseverance.” (Hebrews 12:1-2)

Keller added that in the midst of this cancer battle, he has kept a perspective of God that sees him as still loving and wise, even as he’s facing such a daunting trial.

“All while we know that he is always loving, wise, and good. Meanwhile I am very well, writing, speaking (via zoom) and enjoying my grandchildren. Thanks so much for continuing to pray!”

Well wishes came flooding in on social media.

Please continue to pray for Tim Keller and his family.