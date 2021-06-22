President Trump Tells CBN Why He May Run Again in 2024: 'Our Country Is Really America Last. I Was America First'

Donald Trump may not sit in the Oval Office anymore, but the former president still packs a political punch. His supporters remain faithfully behind him and are hoping he'll make another run at the presidency.

So, what would impact that decision? "Well, I think I'm just looking at what's going on, I'm very unhappy with what's going on," President Trump tells CBN News. "I look at the border where people are coming in by the millions. It's going to be by the millions very soon, it already is. I look at other things, how our country is really America last. I was America first. I look at it and I see what's happening and I'm not happy about it, so we'll make that decision, and I think people will be very happy with the decision I make."



When it comes to the 2024 presidential race, also in the conversation on the Republican side: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Trump is a fan.

"I think Ron is very good," says the former president. "I endorsed him and when I endorsed him he went up like a rocket ship. He understands that. He's doing a good job. We have a number of people that are doing a very good job. Ron's a friend of mine. He's been great."



What hasn't been great in Trump's mind is a recent decision by two of the Supreme Court Justices he nominated. Both Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh voted to save Obamacare.

"I was disappointed, and that's the way it goes," President Trump tells CBN News. "Very disappointed. I fought very hard for them but I was very disappointed with a number of their rulings." Does it make him second guess those picks? "No. Second-guessing does no good, but I was disappointed with a number of rulings that they made."



He's even more disappointed in what's happening at the southern border. He has some advice for Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been put in charge of the crisis at the border.

"I'd say go back to what we were doing, it worked," says the former president. "Not so easy to get back there, however. I had to go through court cases, litigation, we had to win a lot and, 'Stay in Mexico' was a very big deal. We got that, and we got all the other things and now it's all been blown up, and you have millions of people coming into our country, just in case you're not aware of it. Millions of people and many of those people come out of prisons. They allow them to come out of prisons and other places. What is happening on our border is beyond a crisis, and maybe they won't call it a crisis, but it's beyond the crisis."



During his 2020 re-election campaign, Trump warned voters that Joe Biden would make major changes on the immigration front. He also warned evangelicals to not trust Biden when it came to key cultural issues as well. Trump tells CBN News it's now even worse for evangelicals.

"They're being affronted on every single thing that they stand for and represent," says the former president. "When Biden went in, he didn't say all of the things that were happening. You look at religion generally speaking, what's going on now with this administration, this was not what was discussed during debates and during anything else. I mean, nobody ever thought this was possible, not only on religion, but on the border, on the Second Amendment, on everything else you can think of, but including God and including life and including many other topics. This is Bernie Sanders times ten. Nobody ever thought what's happening to our country could be happening to our country. Evangelicals and Christians generally, you take a look at what's happening, Christians generally are feeling that way, and they are feeling that way very strongly, much more so now because now they're actually seeing things happen."

Indeed, conservative Christians have deep concerns about the direction of the country. The question now remains as to what impact Donald Trump will have in the upcoming elections, both next year and 2024.

