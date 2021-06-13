Pro-Life Group Issues Warning After Dems Reintroduce 'Egregious' Bill Guaranteeing Abortion Up Until Birth

One pro-life group is warning Americans about a bill that was reintroduced by Democrats last week and aims to override state restrictions on third-trimester abortions.

The Women's Health Protection Act would allow abortion all the way up until birth and has been presented in every session of Congress since 2013 but has never been up for a vote.

On Tuesday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Representative Judy Chu (CA-27) brought the bill forward again.

Susan B. Anthony (SBA) List President Marjorie Dannenfelser called the legislation "egregious."

"While most Americans want reasonable pro-life protections for unborn children, pro-abortion Democrats are moving swiftly in the opposite direction," Dannenfelser said in a statement. "This radical bill would destroy existing pro-life protections at the state level and prevent future pro-life limits from being enacted. This a direct attack on the will of the people as demonstrated by the groundswell of pro-life legislation we've seen this year."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

In a series of tweets, SBA pointed out that an overwhelming majority of voters oppose this abortion extremism and being forced to pay for abortions with their tax dollars.

Polling released yesterday shows majority of Americans reject this abortion extremism: 53% of likely voters more likely to vote for a Republican who supports a 15-week limit vs. 28% who prefer a Dem who supports abortion up until the moment of birth 2/6 https://t.co/boCbswvHIe — Susan B. Anthony List #HydeSavesLives (@SBAList) June 8, 2021

The egregiously misnamed "Women's Health Protection Act" would strike down democratically enacted state and federal protections for unborn children and their mothers nationwide, expanding abortion on demand through birth. 4/6 — Susan B. Anthony List #HydeSavesLives (@SBAList) June 8, 2021

We will oppose the so-called "Women's Health Protection Act" at every step, ensuring Americans are made aware of just how radical and extreme this innocuously-named bill really is -- and of the humanity of the children it would target for extermination. 6/6 — Susan B. Anthony List #HydeSavesLives (@SBAList) June 8, 2021

Tom McClusky, president of March for Life Action, told the Catholic News Agency the "misnamed Women's Health Protection Act seeks to foist Congressional Democrats' radical abortion agenda on the American public."

He argued that Democrats "have decided to serve the abortion lobby's interests over the American public which opposes unlimited abortions paid for by taxpayers."

The misnamed Women's Health Protection Act seeks to foist a radical abortion agenda on the American public, eliminating nearly all pro-life state laws and forcing hospitals and medical professionals to participate in the life-ending procedure.https://t.co/aDf8xx4sWc — March for Life (@March_for_Life) June 12, 2021

Meanwhile, lawmakers described the reintroduction of the bill as a response to the Supreme Court's review of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization - a case asking whether Mississippi's ban on abortion after 15 weeks is constitutional.

Blumenthal claims the Women's Health Protection Act "has never been more urgent or more necessary" because of the impending Supreme Court case.