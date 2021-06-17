Regent Univ. Names Dr. William Hathaway as New Executive VP for Academic Affairs

Dr. William Hathaway will become the new executive vice president for Academic Affairs at Regent University, beginning July 1.

Hathaway previously served as Regent's dean of the School of Psychology and Counseling.

"Dr. Hathaway is a distinguished leader with remarkable experience who has a strong and compelling vision for Regent University and for the importance of high-quality, Christ-centered education in the world today," said Dr. M.G. "Pat" Robertson, founder, chancellor, and CEO of Regent University. "I look forward to working with Dr. Hathaway as we continue to deliver top-ranked educational programs to equip Christian leaders with the knowledge, character, and skills to impact the world."

The move comes as the previous executive vice president Dr. Gerson Moreno Riano departs from Regent University to become the president of Cornerstone University.

Hathaway joined the Regent faculty in 1997. He's a well-respected scholar and distinguished leader in academia, clinical psychology, and behavioral science. He also serves on the editorial board for publications including Psychology of Religion & Spirituality, Spirituality in Clinical Practice, and Journal of Mind & Behavior.

He holds a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology, an M.A. in Clinical Psychology, and an M.A. in Philosophy from Bowling Green State University, and a B.A. in Psychology/Philosophy of Religion from Taylor University. Dr. Hathaway is a Licensed Clinical Psychologist and conducted his post-doctoral fellowship in clinical child psychology at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center.

A military veteran, Hathaway served his country as a captain in the United States Air Force for seven years.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed the responsibility and privilege of training future psychologists and counselors, and I am deeply humbled and honored to now serve as executive vice president for Academic Affairs," Hathaway said. "Regent is the ideal community of Christian scholars in which students can pursue passions for lifelong learning and Christian service. I am eager to continue championing Regent's world-class, Christ-centered education to advance the mission of Christian Leadership to Change the World."

Dr. Anna Ord has been named the new dean of the School of Psychology and Counseling. She's a licensed clinical psychologist and considered a highly effective administrator and accomplished academic.

Founded in 1978, Regent University is America's premier Christian university with more than 11,000 students studying on its 70-acre campus in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and online around the world. The university offers associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees in more than 150 areas of study including business, communication, and the arts, counseling, cybersecurity, divinity, education, government, law, leadership, nursing, healthcare, and psychology. Regent University, ranked among top national universities (U.S. News & World Report, 2020), is one of only 23 universities nationally to receive an "A" rating for its comprehensive liberal arts core curriculum.