The Alarming Rise of Global Anti-Semitism

Anti-Semitism has plagued the Jewish people for thousands of years - but recently an alarming rise in anti-Jewish and anti-Israel hatred has spread worldwide. Saturday – June 26 at 2:00 PM EST CBN Israel is hosting a FREE webinar.

Join our expert panel to address this global phenomenon. You’ll also find out what can be done to confront it and how you can pray. Chris Mitchell, host of the weekly CBN News show, Jerusalem Dateline will be leading the discussion with Rabbi Abraham Cooper, Rabbi Tuly Weisz, and David R. Parsons.

REGISTER NOW

Webinar Hosts:

Chris Mitchell is the CBN News Middle East Bureau Chief and host of the award-winning news show, Jerusalem Dateline. Viewers have come to appreciate his timely reports from Israel and the Middle East. Mitchell and his dedicated team are committed to providing you with unbiased reporting from Israel.

Rabbi Abraham Cooper serves as the Director of Global Social Action Agenda at the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a leading Jewish human rights organization with over 400,000 family members. Rabbi Cooper has been a longtime activist for Jewish and human rights causes on five continents. In 2020, Rabbi Cooper was named one of American's top ten religious figures by Newsmax.

David R. Parsons is an author, attorney, journalist, ordained minister, and Middle East specialist who currently serves as Vice President and Senior International Spokesman for the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem. He is actually considered one of the leading Christian advocates for Israel and the Jewish people.

Rabbi Tuly Weisz is the Founder and Director of Israel 365. Weisz is an innovative Jewish educator, who is passionate about the land of Israel and a pioneering thought leader in Christian Zionism. Through his popular websites, Israel365, Israel365 News, and The Israel Bible, Rabbi Weisz is dedicated to educating Christians about the importance of Israel and connecting them to the Land and people.

REGISTER NOW