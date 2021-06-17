'Trying to Poison Our Children's Minds': Parents Fight Critical Race Theory in Schools

Parents across the country are surprised and angry that Critical Race Theory is being taught to their public school children, often without any discussion.

And a growing number want it stopped.

In Loudoun County, Virginia, a black mother told school board members, "CRT is racist, it's abusive, it discriminates against one's color."

In Carmel, New York, a parent accused the school district of "trying to poison our children's minds, teaching them things that they have no right to be taught in school."

Some parents support the teaching of Critical Race Theory, with one parent in Loudoun County saying, "I'm here today, not only in support of our school board's effort to improve equity but to speak directly to our community, asking it to stop turning equality into a weapon."

But a new poll shows most Americans oppose critical race theory, and at least 22 states have either introduced legislation to ban it or have already banned it.

Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis said, "'It's offensive to the taxpayer to ask them to fund critical race theory, teaching kids to hate each other and hate their country."

Critical Race Theory, which is rooted in Marxism, says racism exists everywhere and that whites will always be racist.

In his new book Fault Lines, Pastor Voddie Baucham calls the new anti-racism movement, of which critical race theory is at the center, "a cult."

"It has its own cosmology, it has its own saints, it has its own law. What it doesn't have is the Gospel because there is no grace in anti-racism. There is no forgiveness. There is no restoration," Baucham said.

CRT has spread quickly from academia to corporate America, the military and even churches, but opposition to it is growing.