VA Dem Launches Ad Against 'Thoughts and Prayers', but Isn't Prayer Exactly What We Need?

ANALYSIS

Virginia Del. Mark Levine (D-Alexandria) is running for higher office with a campaign ad that disses the idea of "thoughts and prayers".

In Levine's new TV ad about taking action against gun violence, he essentially mocks the thoughts and prayers offered by some leaders after traumatic events.

In the video, posted on Twitter, Levine says he will take active measures to combat gun-related crime. He condemns the idea of thinking about others and praying for them during their suffering because he says "thoughts and prayers just aren't cutting it."

Today, we launched our new television ad "Every Fifteen Minutes". Virginia must take serious action to reduce gun violence. Thoughts and prayers are not enough. pic.twitter.com/frNaUzky9D — Mark Levine (@DelegateMark) June 1, 2021

Levine is running for lieutenant governor in Virginia's 2021 elections. In addition to gun control, his agenda also aims to increase LGBTQ+ rights and defend legalized abortion, according to Charlottesville Tomorrow.

As shocking as it sounds to reject "thoughts and prayers", it's something that the Left has been doing for years.

Before she became the U.S. Vice President, Kamala Harris even wrote an article titled "No more thoughts and prayers," focusing on mass shootings and gun access.

After the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida in 2018, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) tweeted, "Thoughts and prayers are not enough. Our nation must act."

When is enough, enough!?! How much bloodshed, how many more deaths!?! My heart breaks at the news from Florida. I mourn the senseless loss of life. This must not be normal, such carnage must not be routine. Thoughts and prayers are not enough. Our nation must act. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) February 14, 2018

There should obviously be a time to seek common ground on solutions to gun violence. But does that mean "thoughts and prayers" are just empty words, or do they also hold value?

The Christian Perspective

For years, many leaders have contended that the immediate moments after a tragedy are the precise time for prayers, not politics.

Ecclesiastes 3 reminds us, "There is a time for everything and a season for every activity under the heavens." Sometimes there should simply be "a time to weep" and "a time to mourn".

And many people are consoled when someone extends a prayer after a tragic event. To know that others are thinking and praying for those who are grieving can bring a sense of comfort. It serves as a reminder that they're not alone and that God does care about them.

The Bible calls for constant prayer and taking time to comfort others:

"Mourn with those who mourn," Romans 12:15

"Rejoice in hope, be patient in tribulation, be constant in prayer," Romans 12:12

"Pray without ceasing," 1 Thessalonians 5:17

"Continue steadfastly in prayer, being watchful in it with thanksgiving," Colossians 4:2

In Luke 18:1, Jesus told his disciples a parable to show them that they should "always pray and not give up."

Plus, prayer is a critical part of healing our land, as 2 Chronicles 7:14 reminds us:

"If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land."

In the wake of a crisis, people need prayer more than ever. So appeal to God on their behalf, and continue to offer prayers for comfort and healing.

And pray for solutions beforehand and afterward, praying as Jesus taught, that His Kingdom would come, and His will would be done on earth as in Heaven.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***