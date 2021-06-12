'We Need Revival Like Never Before': Sean Feucht Brings 'Let Us Worship' to His VB Hometown

Praise leader Sean Feucht continued his "Let Us Worship" summer tour by stopping by his hometown of Virginia Beach Friday where hundreds came out to proclaim the name of Jesus.

Due to severe weather conditions, the event was moved indoors at Rock Church but that didn't stop the "rowdy Virginians" from showing up to encounter God.

Feucht told CBN News that it was important to bring Let Us Worship to Virginia Beach due to his strong connection with the area and because "a lot of spiritual formation happened" while he was in high school.

The event was full of powerful praise as people sang, danced, and accepted the Holy Spirit into their lives. Worshippers from all different walks of life embraced each other and lifted their hands toward Heaven in prayer.

Feucht and his team encouraged those suffering from addiction, anxiety, and depression to be set free and receive God's amazing love.

In the process, bodies were healed and souls were saved as the brokenhearted laid their burdens on the altar.

Let Us Worship began last summer as a way to bring hope and joy to our deeply divided nation, and to fight for the constitutional freedom of religion.

Feucht told CBN News that the mission of this mobile church movement was to "stand up for our First Amendment rights, religious liberties and the fact that people are hurting, suicide rates are exploding, drug and alcohol abuse. But we felt like the Lord really shifted us hard into revival. This is the season. We've stood our ground. We made a statement, we're not going to back down but we've got to offer more. We can't just be a political solution - it's got to be a heaven solution."

He added, "We need revival in America and that's what we're pressing in for. That's what we're believing for in every city we go to."

And Feucht has no plans of stopping these Spirit-filled events that have brought hope and healing to so many.

"As long as people keep coming to go after Jesus, we'll keep doing it," he said. "America is at a tipping point and we need revival in this hour like never before."

Several worshippers that attended last night's event told CBN News that they were hoping to see hearts and souls surrender to Jesus.

"Every time there is a good holy word, I want to be around it," said Earl Pierce.

Tina Gentilini explained that God has mended her from so much pain and she is praying that others will find restoration in Him.

"I want to see Jesus lifted up tonight. I'm praying for a sending of hearts and souls to Him," Gentilini told CBN News. "He is the Healer. It's like a new lease on life."

Let Us Worship will be in Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina this weekend. Numerous events are planned throughout the summer and Feucht will be at the National Mall in Washington D.C. on Sept. 11.