'Your Accounts Have Been Cleared': Wilberforce University Surprises Graduates by Canceling Student Debt

The Wilberforce University graduating classes of 2020 and 2021 had extra reason to celebrate during this year's commencement.

University President Elfred Anthony Pinkard announced last Saturday that the Ohio-based school had forgiven all debt for the 166 new alumni.

He attributed the gift to the students' hard work under difficult situations during the pandemic and said he hoped it would provide them with a fresh start.

"Because you have shown that you are capable of doing work under difficult circumstances because you represent the best of your generation, we wish to give you a fresh start," said Pinkard. "So therefore the Wilberforce University board of trustees has authorized me to forgive any debt. Your accounts have been cleared and you don't owe Wilberforce anything. Congratulations."

*** Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

The ecstatic students could hardly sit still after hearing the good news.

Watch the exciting moment at the 2:02 mark below:

Students danced, jumped around, and raised their hands toward Heaven as an undeniable sign that they were grateful.

Graduate Rodman Allen said the absence of debt seems unbelievable but God will guide him to use his money wisely.

"I couldn't believe it when he said it," Allen declared. "It's a blessing. I know God will be with me. I'm not worried. I can use that money and invest it into my future."

And graduate Da'Marco Barksdale compared the unexpected announcement to winning one of the biggest pro football games of the year.

"It's an incredible feeling," he said. "It feels like we just won the Super Bowl."

The oldest, private historically black college said the zero balance came from scholarships funded by private donations.