1-Year Anniversary of Breonna Taylor's Death Marked With Protests Along West Coast

Big cities along the West Coast saw a swarm of riots Saturday night as protesters unleashed their anger on the one-year anniversary of Breonna Taylor's death during a police raid in Kentucky.

In Hollywood, police officers assembled to control dozens of demonstrators who threw rocks and shattered store windows, according to KNBC-TV in Los Angeles.

Breaking: Multiple stores have been vandalized in Hollywood, California, during protests on the one-year anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death. pic.twitter.com/tXybRel3JV — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) March 14, 2021

Earlier that day, hundreds of protesters peacefully marched together in Hollywood to celebrate Taylor's life. The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted that law enforcement officers will ensure everyone's First Amendment rights, yet they are also committed to protecting the public.

The LAPD wants to remind the public that we are committed to ensuring everyone’s First Amendment Right to Freedom of Speech is protected during peaceful demonstrations, while also acting swiftly on any acts of violence. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 14, 2021

Meanwhile, police officers in Seattle arrested 13 demonstrators after they vandalized downtown businesses. Protesters were caught spray painting graffiti on the outside of a Starbucks coffee shop.

Police arrested a total of 13 suspects related to this demonstration. A blotter post with more information will be added to this thread tomorrow morning. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) March 14, 2021

And protesters in Portland gathered near a federal courthouse shortly after police had removed a blockade from around the building.

Vandals even spray-painted "Police are Murderers" on the outside of the courthouse.

In Portland, #antifa returned to occupy the front of the federal courthouse they tried burning down again this week. They blocked the streets to create a “no go zone” for the public & police. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/5y3RWwAzWp — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 14, 2021

Police are murderers. New nice artwork on Portland's fed courthouse pic.twitter.com/SsACTS6EYk — Griffin - Live Protest News (@GriffinMalone6) March 14, 2021

Demonstrator Olivia Alexander said the anniversary of Taylor's death has encouraged her to continue the fight for racial justice.

"As we've seen, there's not been any justice for Breonna Taylor, and a lot of the other brutal killings of Black Americans, so holding onto hope has been the most important thing," Alexander said.

And Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) tweeted a statement Saturday supporting the Taylor family and her mother, Tamika

A statement from Governor Beshear: pic.twitter.com/noZAnnnR9E — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 13, 2021

