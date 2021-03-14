Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageUSNews
CBNNews.com

1-Year Anniversary of Breonna Taylor's Death Marked With Protests Along West Coast

03-14-2021
Andrea Morris
Image Source: (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Image Source: (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Big cities along the West Coast saw a swarm of riots Saturday night as protesters unleashed their anger on the one-year anniversary of Breonna Taylor's death during a police raid in Kentucky.

In Hollywood, police officers assembled to control dozens of demonstrators who threw rocks and shattered store windows, according to KNBC-TV in Los Angeles.

Earlier that day, hundreds of protesters peacefully marched together in Hollywood to celebrate Taylor's life. The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted that law enforcement officers will ensure everyone's First Amendment rights, yet they are also committed to protecting the public.

Meanwhile, police officers in Seattle arrested 13 demonstrators after they vandalized downtown businesses. Protesters were caught spray painting graffiti on the outside of a Starbucks coffee shop.

And protesters in Portland gathered near a federal courthouse shortly after police had removed a blockade from around the building.

***Start Your Day with CBN News QuickStart!!! Go here to sign up for QuickStart and other CBN News emails to ensure you keep receiving news from a Christian Perspective.***

Vandals even spray-painted "Police are Murderers" on the outside of the courthouse.

Demonstrator Olivia Alexander said the anniversary of Taylor's death has encouraged her to continue the fight for racial justice.

"As we've seen, there's not been any justice for Breonna Taylor, and a lot of the other brutal killings of Black Americans, so holding onto hope has been the most important thing," Alexander said.

And Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) tweeted a statement Saturday supporting the Taylor family and her mother, Tamika

***As certain voices are censored and free speech platforms shut down, be sure to sign up for CBN News emails and the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving news from a Christian Perspective.***

Did you know?

God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories