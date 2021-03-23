Class Action Lawsuit Targets Another Porn Giant for Hosting, Publishing Child Sex Trafficking Videos

Another major online porn company is under fire, accused of hosting and profiting from child sex trafficking videos.

A Jane Doe video of a 14-year-old girl is the cornerstone of the class-action lawsuit filed by the National Center for Sexual Exploitation and other survivor-oriented law firms in California.

The center is accusing the company known as XVideos as well as its parent company WebGroup Czech Republic of selling, publishing, and distributing the video on its websites.

The lawsuit says the company took no measures to verify the age or identity of the victim in question. As a result, the video depicting the girl in sex acts with adults has been shared around the world.

"XVideos not only violated the law by hosting Jane Doe's child sexual abuse material, it profited from her abuse given that each image and video of her was monetized," NCOSE Senior Legal Counsel Dani Pinter said in a statement to The Christian Post. "This cannot be allowed to stand and remain unchallenged. Victims of childhood sexual abuse such as Jane Doe unequivocally deserve justice."

The name "Doe" will extend to a class of numerous victims affected by child sex trafficking, whose images have been published by XVideos, according to the lawsuit which claims the company has profited from advertising and promoting the websites to draw users to watch the videos.

The lawsuit against the company is the latest legal effort against major porn websites by child sex survivors. As CBN News reported last month, Laila Mickelwait, director of abolition for Exodus Cry, an advocacy organization focused on ending sexual exploitation and sex trafficking, is calling for the company MindGeek to be shut down after a man from Fort Lauderdale was arrested last fall, when authorities discovered nearly 60 explicit videos of a missing, underage teenager on the pornographic site.

Drawing in north of 110 million visitors every single day, the porn site in question is "making money off of the exploitation, rape, and trafficking of hundreds if not thousands of women and girls who are victims, and their crime scenes are being hosted on their website," Mickelwait told CBN's Faithwire.

"They're profiting off of those crime scenes," she continued. "I think it's something that we've known all along, but right now, we have evidence of what is actually taking place."

The MindGeek network of porn sites has been running unencumbered for so long, there's no way of knowing how many videos uploaded to the sites involve underage girls or women who were coerced or abused into being recorded.

"Criminals and mega-pimps" are running a network of sites "to cash in on the exploitation of women and girls," Mickelwait said, and it's long past time for it to be shut down.