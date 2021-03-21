DeSantis Makes Clear Critical Race Theory Will Have no Place in Florida Classrooms

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) slammed critical race theory during a press conference Wednesday, telling reporters the leftist philosophy will have no place in his state’s public school classrooms.

“There’s no room in our classrooms for things like critical race theory,” he said. “Teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other is not worth one red cent of taxpayer money.”

DeSantis’ comments came during a speech announcing a $106 million proposal, pushing to make the Sunshine State a top competitor in civics education, according to The Washington Times.

The governor said Florida’s civics teaching “will incorporate foundational concepts with the best materials and it will expressly exclude unsanctioned narratives like critical race theory and other unsubstantiated theories.”

Under his proposal, educators who get credentialed in teaching civics would receive a $3,000 bonus. Rather than embrace critical race theory, DeSantis said Florida “will invest in actual, solid, true curriculum and we will be a leader in the development and implementation of a world-class civics education.”

DeSantis’ vow comes as more school districts across the country are diving deeper into critical race theory curricula.

Faithwire reported last week about Las Vegas high school senior William Clark, a student of mixed ethnicity who failed a class on critical race theory because he refused to confess his supposed “white dominance” and “unlearn” the Christian principles his mother, Gabrielle, taught him.

In Arizona, officials with the state’s Department of Education were promoting an “equity” toolkit filled with content that suggested babies as young as three months old can be racist. And in New York City, the principal of one Manhattan school sent white parents a “tool for action,” urging them to become “white traitors” before ultimately becoming advocates of “white abolition” because they need to fight against the “regime of whiteness.”

Then-President Donald Trump halted critical race theory trainings in federal agencies last September, describing them as “anti-American.” President Joe Biden has since reinstated them.