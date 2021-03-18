Dozens of Twisters Slam the South, Church Endures Second Tornado Strike: 'God Is Going to Do Something Greater'

Tornado watches are up for parts of Georgia into the eastern Florida Panhandle as residents there and in the Carolinas brace for a line of severe weather.

"The severe weather threat will continue to shift eastward on Thursday, with damaging winds, torrential downpours, and hail all possible," AccuWeather said in a post on Twitter.



The same storm system spawned nearly two dozen twisters in the deep South on Wednesday from Missouri to Alabama.

Hardest-hit so far – Moundville, Alabama, just south of Tuscaloosa. Officials there report several buildings and homes damaged.

"It is a miracle that everyone is okay here," said a resident of the area.

Dozens of University of Alabama students were forced to seek shelter in a parking garage as the storm system passed through.

Just south of the university, Greater Faith and Victory Worship Center took a hit – again. The church rebuilt after a tornado struck in 2011.

"I just think that He has something greater," remarked Pastor Warren Montgomery. "I mean things like this are going to happen and it's just how we respond to it. We just think God is going to do something greater."

Meanwhile, hailstones the size of baseballs were reported near the Alabama-Mississippi line.

And a chicken farm in Waynesboro, Mississippi, sustained heavy damage as the storm shredded the farm's metal structures.

The focus now shifting to the Carolinas where the severe weather is expected to bring torrential rainfall, wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour with the threat of possible tornadoes and hail through Thursday.