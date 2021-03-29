'I Kept Praying... and Where I Was Standing Nothing Was Touched': Tornadoes and Deadly Floods Strike U.S.

Severe weather ripped through the South over the weekend from Texas to the mid-Atlantic, leaving a trail of damage in its wake.

Torrential rains across Tennessee flooded homes and churches and left roads impassable.

Nashville's mayor declared an emergency Sunday night after more than seven inches of rain fell on the city, the second-highest two-day total in recorded history.

The Nashville fire department had to rescue more than 130 people from cars, apartments, and houses.

At least four people died.

Nashville Fire Director William Swann said, "It took 600 of our fire personnel to respond to these events, along with our emergency response units and water rescue."

Homes were filled with water. Resident Matteo Guastamacchio said of his apartment, "it looks like someone came in and ransacked it."



The storms devastated other parts of the south, with 16 tornadoes spotted in a 24-hour period.

One of them ripped apart these homes in West Tennessee.

In Shelby County, Alabama, Dave Grubic saw his home of twenty years was reduced to a pile of rubble, then watched as strangers helped him clean up.

"We were able to salvage quite a bit of memories...scrapbooks, baby books, pictures of the grandkids, and then what touched me even more, the people that are helping. I don't even know who they are."

And in East Texas drone footage showed some of the aftermath – buildings heavily damaged, including a church. Trees were snapped in two and debris was everywhere.

One woman said, "I got right in the hallway and it hit, I heard glass and my roof, I heard that aluminum coming off and I kept praying, 'Lord, Lord, Lord,' and where I was standing nothing was touched."

Alabama residents are still cleaning up after twisters devastated homes and killed at least five people late last week.

Operation Blessing stepped in to distribute pallets of water and Home Depot Disaster kids through a local church.

