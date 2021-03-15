Multiple States Taking Steps to Block Trans Athletes from Girls Sports and Ban Trans Treatments for Minors

ABOVE: Alabama Senator Shay Shelnutt, who helped author the bill, appeared on the Monday edition of CBN Newswatch to talk more about the measure and why was designed to protect children. Newswatch is seen weekdays on the CBN News Channel.

The battle over transgender rights is heating up at the state level where lawmakers are taking steps to protect the rights of girls and women and to prevent irreversible damage to young boys and girls.

Mississippi has passed a law banning transgender athletes from participating in women's sports, contending that athletes born with male DNA and a male physique have an unfair advantage over athletes born with female DNA. Mississippi becomes the first state this year to enact such a restriction. Senate Bill 2536 is set to become law July 1, although a legal challenge is possible.

And Michigan has a similar bill in its state Senate.

***Start Your Day with CBN News QuickStart!!! Go here to sign up for QuickStart and other CBN News emails to ensure you keep receiving news from a Christian Perspective.***

South Carolina and Texas have also been passing bills against gender treatment of minors, and there are more than a dozen other states considering such legislation.

Alabama lawmakers recently made it a felony to perform transgender treatment on children, even with parental approval.

CBN News spoke further about the law with Alabama state Senator Shay Shelnutt and why it's necessary to make it an offense.

"Unfortunately we haven't passed it out of both houses yet so it's not law. In fact tomorrow, I'll be presenting it to the House committee," the senator explained. "It's already out of our Senate, so hopefully it'll get out of committee and get it into law soon."

Sen. Shelnutt said it's absurd when critics say passing the bill is simply going too far.

"I think they're being ridiculous. I think we can all agree that minors and kids aren't capable of making many decisions and that's why we regulate against many things for children. Making a life decision to alter their sex or stop their normal growth...it's just ridiculous."

He added that gender identity among children in Alabama is a critical issue.

"We're already seeing repercussions. We've seen vision problems for these kids that have been given these drugs. These drugs and surgeries are not going to stop the depression and high suicide rate in these kids - science shows that. What's the harm in waiting until they're 19-years-old to make the decisions that are so irreversible and can have such harmful consequences."

And Sen. Shelnutt noted that he has received some pushback but people who disagree with the measure.

"Most of it is saying that it's taking away the right of a parent which I don't see it that way. I see that we're protecting children from doing something that is harmful. The left and the LGBTQ community have an agenda and there's a lot of money behind it but this is just common sense," he concluded.

***As certain voices are censored and free speech platforms shut down, be sure to sign up for CBN News emails and the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving news from a Christian Perspective.***

Interestingly, Kamala Harris made history this year as the first woman vice president, but critics say she and President Biden took steps to weaken women's rights within hours of taking office.

In January, the Biden administration altered women's rights after signing an LGBTQ executive order which prioritizes transgender activism by opening up school bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports to any student of any sex.

The order on Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender or Sexual Identity indicates that children should not be denied access to a restroom, locker room, or school sports.

Meanwhile, conservatives and some feminists believe the order crushes girls and women's rights, ending their safe, protected spaces and eviscerating their sports. That's why so many states are feeling a need to pass laws that define gender rights in sports and prevent risky medical interventions for minors.