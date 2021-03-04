Politics in the Pews: Have Liberal Ideas 'Hijacked' America's Churches?

A 2020 Pew Research Center poll revealed 55 percent of evangelical Protestants believe the church is a place to express political and social views.

But 63 percent of Americans believe places of worship should be free of political expression.

The Christian Left: How Liberal Thought Has Hijacked the Church is a new book that unveils how liberal thought has entered America's sanctuaries.

The book's author Pastor Lucas Miles appeared on the Thursday afternoon edition of CBN's Newswatch to talk about the issue.

Newswatch is seen weekdays on the CBN News Channel.