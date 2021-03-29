Prayers Requested for TX State Trooper in Critical Condition, Ambushed and Shot Multiple Times

A Texas state trooper remains in critical condition after he was shot multiple times Friday as he answered a call to assist a disabled motorist on Highway 84 near Mexia.

Texas Department of Public Safety Officer Chad Walker pulled up to the vehicle, which was occupied by 36-year-old DeArthur Pinson Jr. around 7:45 p.m. Before the officer could exit his patrol car, Pinson emerged from his driver's seat and opened fire, according to the state's public safety association.

Walker sustained gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen during the shooting.

The injured officer was transported to Hillcrest Hospital in Waco. Walker and his wife have a 15-year-old son, twin 7-year-old daughters, and a 2-month-old daughter. He joined the department in 2015.

Trooper Walker is still alive but remains in critical condition. Your thoughts and prayers for him and his family are much appreciated pic.twitter.com/v8gq8VICub — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) March 28, 2021

The suspect, who fled the scene on foot, was found deceased Saturday evening from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, KTRK-TV reports.

The community and members of public safety gathered in Waco on Saturday for a prayer vigil in honor of Walker.

"Chad is always one to help others, which is what he was doing the other night," said Groesbeck Chief of Police Chris Henson. "He is always one to just step out there and lend a hand and he is always one that I will forever call my brother."

A GoFundMe was created to assist with Walker's medical bills and financial needs for the family. So far, the effort has raised $72,000, surpassing the $60,000 goal.

Please continue to keep Officer Walker and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

