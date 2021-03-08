Ravi Zacharias Ministry Distances Itself from Founder; Announces Upcoming Name Change

The board of directors for Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (RZIM) is separating itself from its founder after a 2020 investigation it commissioned determined that Zacharias engaged in spiritual and sexual abuse for years.

This weekend, the ministry announced a forthcoming name change and says it's removing Zacharias' teachings from its website and social media.

The RZIM board said the changes are part of a months-long review of the ministry's structure and culture.

The board said the first priority is the victims of the famed apologist, who died last May. RZIM is asking all those who Zacharias abused to come forward and is providing phone lines in English, French, and Spanish for them.

Abuse advocate Rachael Denhollander will serve as their liaison.

The RZIM board said that in addition to changing the ministry name it will discontinue "The Zacharias Institute" brand. It has begun taking down Zacharias's content from its website and social media.

Sarah Davis, the ministry CEO, and daughter of Zacharias announced the changes. The RZIM board of directors remains anonymous.

Boz Tchvidjian, an attorney for one of the victims, says he'd like the board members to identify themselves to the public.

"You can't begin to hold people accountable when there's no transparency," he said.