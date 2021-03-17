Regent Univ. to Host Election Integrity Conf. on March 23 with Michele Bachmann, Ben Carson, Eric Metaxas

After widespread questions about voter fraud in the 2020 election, the importance of securing election integrity has never been more prominent.

So Regent University's Robertson School of Government will host a virtual conference on the topic on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The event will feature notable speakers including Congresswoman Michele Bachmann who has just joined Regent University as dean of the Robertson School of Government.

"Election integrity is the foundation for every citizen's right to vote in a free and fair election," said Bachmann. "The electoral process is a significant, fundamental component of political freedom. Through this important conference, our goal is to educate individuals about election integrity and to raise awareness surrounding the electoral process."

Other participants include Dr. Ben Carson, Mr. Mark Steyn, Mr. Eric Metaxas, Secretary Kris Kobach, Secretary Jay Ashcroft, The Gateway Pundit Editorial Board, and many others.

Throughout the event, panelists and keynote speakers will highlight the importance of freedom of speech, election integrity in a representative democracy, election irregularities and correlated impacts on future elections, and voter ID, among other topics.

The election integrity conference will feature nationally-renowned speakers, and here are the qualifications of just a few of the panelists who will be speaking:

Congresswoman Michele Bachmann, Dean of the Robertson School of Government at Regent University

Dr. Ben Carson, Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Mr. Mark Steyn, New York Times best-selling author and Tucker Carlson guest host

Mr. Eric Metaxas, New York Times best-selling author and radio host

The event is free and open to the public. Click HERE to reserve your space at the March 23rd conference.

