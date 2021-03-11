Student’s Free Speech Win Could Affect All Americans' First Amendment Rights

The U.S. Supreme Court this week sent a strong message to colleges and universities trying to control and censor their students’ speech.

The case involved a student who had been threatened with arrest if he didn’t immediately stop talking about his Christian faith on his campus. The high court ruled 8-1 that was unconstitutional.

Chike Uzuegbunam sued Georgia Gwinnett College because he didn’t want others to experience their freedom of speech taken away. The lawyer representing him before the Supreme Court told CBN News this squelching of constitutional rights is a huge problem at colleges.

“90 percent of all public campuses have policies that are constitutionally suspect,” said Kristen Waggoner, senior counsel at Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF).

In the age of censorship and cancel culture, Waggoner explained the Court’s rare 8-to-1 ruling is a serious sign the justices stand for all Americans being able to express themselves freely.

“The court is determined to protect those rights and now is not the time to give the government officials more power when they’re intent on using that power to crush those who would express a view different than their own and who are promoting cancel culture right now,” Waggoner commented.

Is the ADF lawyer worried cancel culture will rule the day? She said not when there are people like Chike Uzuegbunam willing to fight back.

“I am not frightened at all. I’m hopeful,” Waggoner insisted. “I believe that the Lord has put all of us here for this season He chose, that we would live in America at this time. And we all have the responsibility to stand and protect freedom.”

She pointed out ADF fought Chike’s winning case for free because it will have a nationwide impact and give courage to others.

“It was a win for all Americans,” the ADF counsel stated. She added, “We need to exercise our right to be able to speak freely and to essentially stop this bullying that’s occurring where the government is encouraging us to all speak the same message and not engage in independent thought. That’s not only un-American, but it’s unconstitutional.”

Those interested in learning about Uzuegbunam v. Preczewski can read about Chike and find out more here.