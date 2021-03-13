Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageUSNews
Faithwire

Texans Celebrate Mask Mandate Independence Day as Businesses Open to 100% Capacity

03-13-2021
Dan Andros
Image Source: Unsplash/Pete Alexopoulos
Image Source: Unsplash/Pete Alexopoulos

Texans are having a laugh on social media today to celebrate “no mask” day, in response to Governor Greg Abbott’s announcement last week that March 10th the state would be fully open with no government mask mandates or restrictions on businesses.

Not everyone is thrilled. Juan Castro said Abbott “ignored” public health experts advice and cited the number of new Covid cases.

You can read about Abbott’s proclamation here.

***Start Your Day with CBN News QuickStart!!! Go here to sign up for QuickStart and other CBN News emails to ensure you keep receiving news from a Christian Perspective.***

Faithwire’s Dan Andros and Tré Goins-Phillips talk about that and the latest cancel culture victim, popular musical act Mumford & Sons on today’s 4&3 Podcast.

Listen below:

Be sure to subscribe and check out every episode, which discusses top stories of the day from a Christian perspective.

Your health is important. Do you have questions about nutrition, weight loss, boosting immunity or medicine? Learn more here!

Health

Need prayer? We’re available 24/7. Call (800) 700-7000 or request prayer.

Learn why Truth Matters at CBN News.
CBN Partners provide hope to those who are suffering! You can help bring hope today!
Bring Hope

Did you know?

God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories