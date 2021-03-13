Texans Celebrate Mask Mandate Independence Day as Businesses Open to 100% Capacity

Texans are having a laugh on social media today to celebrate “no mask” day, in response to Governor Greg Abbott’s announcement last week that March 10th the state would be fully open with no government mask mandates or restrictions on businesses.

Even though every business will prob still require one... Happy No Mask Day Texas! — Jason Buttrill (@JasonButtrill) March 10, 2021

Happy Texas Open Day — Parker McCollum (@ParkerMcCollum) March 10, 2021

Not everyone is thrilled. Juan Castro said Abbott “ignored” public health experts advice and cited the number of new Covid cases.

Texas had 5,409 new Covid cases yesterday, and nearly 200 people lost their lives. Governor Abbott has ignored public health experts in reopening Texas and ending the mask mandate. For your neighbors, family, friends, please keep wearing a mask and social distancing. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) March 10, 2021

You can read about Abbott’s proclamation here.

