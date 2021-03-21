'This Area has Become a Tinder': Miami Beach Declares State of Emergency Over Horde of Spring Breakers

The mayor of Miami Beach, Florida has declared a state of emergency over concerns with the large crowds of people descending upon the area for Spring Break.

In a press release issued Saturday, Interim City Manager Raul J. Aguila advised that an 8:00 p.m. curfew was in effect, along with the closure of certain causeways. These measures were instituted in an effort to begin clearing the city out after an unexpected influx of people showed up.

"Too many people are coming here right now," Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said at a press conference. "Our city in this area has become a tinder, and we can't have a policy of simply hoping it's not lit."

And Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez said the city has made over 900 arrests throughout February and March, according to Fox News.

Here’s Miami Beach tonight, 10 minutes after new 8 p.m. city-wide curfew. City also declared a State of Emergency today in light of larger than expected #SpringBreak crowds. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/D6aCjgE2cf — Brooke Shafer (@BrookeShaferTV) March 21, 2021

This led one well-known business to voluntarily close down until at least March 24, out of precaution, until the surge of vacationers starts to dwindle.

"For decades, the Clevelander South Beach has been one of the most famous and prominent businesses on Ocean Drive," an online statement reads. "Recently, we have grown increasingly concerned with the safety of our dedicated employees and valued customers and the ability for the city to maintain a safe environment."

Mayor Gelber said he doesn't "blame them for wanting to close" given that the city seems like it's "under a level of siege."

Miami Beach's City Commission plans to meet Sunday at 3 p.m. to review the curfew and additional steps that may help to suppress the huge amount of Spring Breakers.

