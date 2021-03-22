Trump Calls Border Crisis 'a Disaster' – Biden Will Visit but Is in No Hurry

The crisis on the southern border is worsening, with more than 15,000 migrant children now in U.S. custody, and a new report that the Biden Administration is spending $86 million to house migrants in hotel rooms.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas continued to call the border situation a "challenge" and not a "crisis" and blamed the Trump administration for it.

"The border is secure, the border is closed...It takes time because the entire system was dismantled," Mayorkas told Fox News Sunday.



But Sen. Tom Cotton said it is the Biden Administration that has done the dismantling, and called the Biden border policy "recruit and release."

"I mean he's basically saying the United States will not secure our border and that's a big welcome sign to migrants across the world," Cotton said.

The media and lawmakers from both parties have criticized the Biden administration for restricting press access to overcrowded facilities housing unaccompanied migrant children.

Hope Frye of Project Lifeline said inside the facilities are, "children standing up with nowhere to sit down, children who can't all lay down at the same time or can't lay down at all."

Biden said Sunday that he intends to travel to the southern border "at some point," but said he's in no rush because he said he knows what's going on there.

Donald Trump released a statement in response to Biden's remarks on Sunday, saying, "We proudly handed the Biden Administration the most secure border in history," and that it has turned "a national triumph into a national disaster."

BELOW: This tweet shows photos from border patrol tents (Image provided by Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-TX)

“Exclusive photos from inside a U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas, reveal the crowded, makeshift conditions at the border as the government's longer-term child shelters and family detention centers fill up.”https://t.co/WJnkV4zBFX pic.twitter.com/7XqagoPwak — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 22, 2021

One migrant from Honduras traveling through Mexico to the US border said he wanted to thank Joe Biden "from the bottom of our hearts" for opening the border.

When another migrant who crossed the border was asked if he would have tried it when Donald Trump was president, responded: "Definitely not."

Texas Republican congressman Michael McCaul says with spring weather the situation on the border is only going to get worse.

"The message is coming back, 'Hey, we got a new president, come on in, we're open for business to the traffickers... and I predict a million people trying to get into this country by the summertime," McCaul said to ABC.

This has also created a crisis for Mexico, which has had to send many more officers to its southern border to stop migrants on their trek to the U.S.