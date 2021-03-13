Virginia Hot Dog Shop Starts 'Franks for Friends' by Offering Free Meals to Those in Need

One Virginia restaurant owner has stepped up to help those who are hungry by offering free meals to anyone who is unable to pay.

Tarah Morris, who owns Perfectly Frank in Norfolk, started offering free meals to those in need last month. The effort began as a way to give back to her community and to thank those who supported her hot dog and burger restaurant throughout the pandemic, The Virginian Pilot reports.

After a customer purchases a meal for someone, a note gets pinned up on a board that reads "Franks for Friends." Each note is payable for a free meal at the restaurant.

***Start Your Day with CBN News QuickStart!!! Go here to sign up for QuickStart and other CBN News emails to ensure you keep receiving news from a Christian Perspective.***

And Perfectly Frank stresses that no one will ask questions to those receiving their free meal.

"If COVID has made life hard, come grab a meal off of our FRANKS FOR FRIENDS board! NO QUESTIONS ASKED!

1 HOT, TAKE-OUT MEAL, PER CUSTOMER, PER DAY provided by the generous neighbors in your community!"

"We just hope we can touch some people and help them through this horrible time," Morris told The Pilot.

Morris shared in a Facebook post that there's been "no shortage of angels" supporting this heartwarming cause.

Additionally, the free meal can go to anyone in need - regardless of the situation. Morris said she doesn't want a meal recipient to feel ashamed or embarrassed either so they never ask who the food is for.

"We don't care if it's for you, for a neighbor, for a stranger on the street," Morris explained. "We want to give them a meal. We're not assuming it's for you. We assume you're trying to help us get food to people who need it."

***As certain voices are censored and free speech platforms shut down, be sure to sign up for CBN News emails and the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving news from a Christian Perspective.***