90-Hour Live Bible Reading Marathon Leads up to National Day of Prayer

Hundreds of Christian believers are stepping up to church podiums to participate in a scripture reading marathon.

There's no running involved, but participants need plenty of endurance as they read the entire Bible on video recording platforms for over 90 consecutive hours.

The 32nd annual U.S. Capitol Bible Reading Marathon began on May 1 and will continue live online through Wednesday, May 5. It's all designed to culminate with the National Day of Prayer on Thursday.

Prior to the pandemic, the Bible Reading Marathon brought hundreds to the steps of the U.S. Capitol and state capitol buildings.

According to the marathon's website, the event was established in 1990 by Dr. John Hash and Dr. Corinthia Boone. Then in 1994, Pastor Michael Hall and his wife, Terry, were passed the reins and oversaw the event for 26 years. Then in 2019, the Halls transferred the Bible Reading Marathon and its vision to Keith Davidson as a ministry of Seedline International.

Organizers say the tradition recognizes the Bible is at the heart of America's founding principles and it should be voiced at the heart of our nation.

You can watch the Bible reading marathon below: