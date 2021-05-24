'A Miracle from God': Man Recovering From COVID After Doctors Gave Him 2% Chance of Survival

One North Carolina man, who thought he was going to die after contracting COVID-19 last December, says God's healing power spared his life. Now he's sharing his story to encourage others to get vaccinated.

Bob Dawson was working in Las Vegas last December when he developed a cough. Doctors diagnosed him with COVID and within a few weeks, he was using a ventilator. Dawson's condition continued to decline and he was put into a medically induced coma, Neuse News reports.

His wife Laura left their home in Kinston and arrived in Nevada to be by her husband's side. Doctors believed that if Dawson did pull through, he would have brain damage because his oxygen intake was low for several weeks.

"They told her that I, in fact, was going to die," Dawson said. "That I only had a 2% chance to live."

In February, family members arranged for Dawson to be flown on a private plane to a hospital in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

They thought that bringing him home might increase his chances of recovering.

Dawson recalled having a conversation with God while he was unconscious.

"I only remember one thing while I was out," Dawson said. "It was a conversation with God. I was praying to God. I said dear Lord, please give them the wisdom to give me morphine for the pain and take me home. I was ready to die."

But, after being in a coma for two months, Dawson awoke.

"I decided right then, that I was a miracle from God," he declared.

Dawson began physical therapy treatment to regain his mobility and started using a walker. He is grateful for the second chance at life and is urging others not to underestimate the seriousness of this disease.

"I was a 61-year-old man," he explained. "Healthy, I had no issues, and it struck me down to death's door."

He added, "I knew right then that my reason for being back was sharing my testimony. What God has done is, he's brought me back. He has held my hand every step of the way. I can walk now, 700 feet with a walker. I can get up and down. I can do most of the things that a normal person can do."

Dawson is hopeful that people will hear about his near-death experience and choose to get vaccinated.

"If you are reluctant on getting the vaccine, trust me, any side effects that you would have from the vaccine would be way less than what I have had to go through because of COVID-19," Dawson stated.

"If it keeps one person from going through what I've been through, what my family has been through, that would be a blessing," he added.