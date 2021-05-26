Democrat NY Prosecutor Going After Trump in Criminal Investigation, Trump Calls It 'Purely Political'

New York prosecutors have convened a special grand jury to consider evidence in a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's business dealings.

Prosecutor Cyrus Vance, Jr, a Democrat serving as the Manhattan District Attorney, has conducted a wide-ranging probe into a variety of Trump-related matters over the last two years.

The Democrat prosecutor has been using an investigative grand jury through the course of his probe to issue subpoenas and obtain documents. That panel kept working while other grand juries and court activities were shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new grand jury could eventually be asked to consider returning indictments.

"This is a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history," Trump said in a statement. "It began the day I came down the escalator in Trump Tower, and it's never stopped. They wasted two years and $48 million in taxpayer dollars on Mueller and Russia Russia Russia, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and it continues to this day, with illegally leaked confidential information."

Vance's office declined to comment.

Last February, the U.S. Supreme Court buoyed Vance's investigation by clearing the way for the prosecutor to enforce a subpoena on Trump's accounting firm and obtain eight years of tax returns and related documents for the former president, the Trump Organization, and other Trump entities.

The documents are protected by grand jury secrecy rules and are not expected to be made public.

Now the Wall Street Journal reports the New York Attorney General's office has announced it is criminally investigating the Trump Organization after it pursued a civil investigation for the past two years.

"No other President in history has had to put up with what I have had to," Trump said, describing both investigations as "purely political, and an affront to the almost 75 million voters who supported me in the Presidential Election, and it's being driven by highly partisan Democrat prosecutors."

"New York City and State are suffering the highest crime rates in their history, and instead of going after murderers, drug dealers, human traffickers, and others, they come after Donald Trump," the former president said.