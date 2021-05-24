'Fill the Field With His Glory': Awake the World Presents 9 Nights of Power-Filled Praise During 'Texas Tent Revival'

Dr. Joshua Fowler and his wife Lisa are hosting a "Texas Tent Revival" from May 28 to June 5, an epic worship event where they're seeking God for salvation, miracles, and healings.

The revival is scheduled to take place in Valley View and will offer a powerful line-up of spiritual leaders, including:

Joshua Fowler - Fri, May 28

Ayelen Saavedra - Sat, May 29

Jason Page - Sun, May 30

Kiplin Batchelor - Mon, May 31

RealTalkKim - Tues, June 1

Joshua Fowler - Wed, June 2

Enmith Trejo - Thur, June 3

Charlie Fowler - Fri, June 4

Cindy Jacobs - Sat, June 5

Fowler is the CEO of AwakeTheWorld. He lives in Dallas, Texas, and is a national and international speaker and author.

*** Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

In an email to CBN News, Fowler explained why he scheduled this event.

"A couple of years ago the Lord took me for a walk in the heavenlies over the Dallas Fort Worth Region. He said 'Find me a field, fill it with people and I will fill it with my glory'," the pastor explained. "You see over the last 33 years I had prophesied about the coming awakening and revival and how I saw people pulling over on the side of the highway and falling on their faces giving their lives to the Lord. How I saw fields filled with thousands of people gathering in worship and prayer with miracles, signs, and wonders breaking out. How I saw tent revivals returning all over. I guess I thought the Lord was using me to stir up others He was calling to do it! However, I had never really thought of doing this myself."

"So after this encounter with the Lord, my family and I set out to find the Lord a field. We drove and drove, day after day all over the greater DFW region for almost 2 years looking for this field for the Lord," Fowler continued. "I'm happy to report that at the end of last year, we found the Lord a field in Valley View, Texas right on I35 only 39 minutes north of the DFW Airport the end of 2020 and we closed on it January of this year!"

He continues, "Recently, I heard the Lord say, 'Ask My people how bad do you want revival?' If you were able to attend the Welsh Revival, Azusa Revival or Brownsville Revival would you do whatever it would take to be there? He went on to say, 'Tell them, well, now you can be!' Although you can't go back in time to the revivals of old, you can be a part of the Field of Glory Revival!"

Fowler adds, "The Lord has revealed to me that just as the Field of Glory is on I35 that this is going to be an I35 Revival = Isaiah 35. Blind eyes will open and deaf ears will hear. Then the lame will leap like playful deer and the tongue-tied will sing songs of triumph. A highway shall be there, and a road, And it shall be called the Highway of Holiness, Isaiah 35 TPT. As the Lord instructed we found Him a field and now by His Grace we are going to fill the field with people, then He will fill it with His Glory!"

For those who are unable to attend the revival in person, CBN News will be streaming the event on our YouTube and Facebook pages, and viewers can also watch Live on Dr. Fowler's Facebook and YouTube pages.

To find out more about Dr. Joshua Fowler and his upcoming events, click here.