'From Suicidal to Set Free': Worshippers Witness Powerful Healings, Miracles During Sean Feucht Revival Tour

Thousands of worshippers witnessed God's healing power this week during Sean Feucht's revival tour as the lost and broken found restoration in His limitless love.

The latest "Let Us Worship" event kicked off in Dalton, Georgia on Wednesday where the crowd was moved to tears during one man's testimony.

"Michael was going to blow his head off by this parking lot in North Georgia tonight until someone found him," Feucht wrote on Instagram. "AND ONE GOD ENCOUNTER CHANGED IT ALL!!!!!!! FROM SUICIDAL TO SAVED, BAPTIZED & SET FREE!!!!"

While on stage, Michael admitted that he had used drugs earlier that day and contemplated suicide. The praise team put their hands on him and prayed for God to heal Michael's pain and suffering.

"I've never seen anything like this before," Michael said. "I feel good. I've never had anything like this happen."

Michael was not only saved during the event but was baptized, indicating that he was ready to fully receive Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.

Feucht wrote that the renewed man had plans to enter discipleship with local leaders.

Let Us Worship traveled to Thomasville, Georgia on Thursday where more weary souls chose to step forward to give their lives to Christ.

Feucht spoke powerful words to the crowd, urging them not to give up on God.

"Profess His Lordship over your life," Feucht declared. "This is a historic moment for South Georgia. Thank Him tonight."

Then the event turned into a high-spirited "Jesus jam" where worshippers sang and danced together.

"This is how we celebrate mass salvations, healings, miracles, race barriers breaking down in the South, and revival breaking out!!!"

And the presence of God was felt during Feucht's next worship event on Friday in Mobile, Alabama.

One woman, who was watching Let Us Worship from her home, felt the Holy Spirit tell her to drive to the live event. After traveling for one hour, she arrived and began to pray and worship with the others.

By a miracle that only God can deliver, the woman discovered she was healed from a lifelong disease that prevented her from feeling anything with her hands.

"I touched the grass, and I felt the grass and the dirt," she said. "I could never get over it totally until tonight."

The Let Us Worship revival led by Feucht is proof that God is moving in powerful ways across America as thousands of hearts are turning to Jesus.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, people have been flocking to these outdoor events since last summer. They are all willing to take a risk for the same reasoning - to worship Jesus Christ together while standing for religious freedom and revival.

Feucht and his team will be in Colorado and Arizona this week. To find out more about upcoming Let Us Worship events, click here.