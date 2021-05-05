Heartwarming Moment: Tempe, AZ Police Replace Stolen Toy Tractor for 4-Year-Old Boy

Police in Tempe, Arizona went above and beyond the call of duty by surprising a little boy with a new Gator tractor after his toy was stolen last month.

In a recent Facebook post, Peter Philbrook wrote his 4-year-old son Gerald was pretty upset that his tractor had been stolen from their apartment complex, Good News Network reports.

Patrol Sergeant Andrew Brooks saw the social media post and contacted the local police association and Walmart to buy Gerald a brand new one.

"Officers answer a family's prayers by gifting 4 year old Gerald a new Gator after his was stolen a couple weeks ago," the police department tweeted.

Officer Brooks, who got emotional during the presentation of the tractor, said seeing Gerald's face light up made the moment incredibly special.

"We deal with so many negative things in the world and there is so much negativity. Just to be able to bring some joy is awesome. It's a good feeling," Brooks said.

Gerald was also given a peace-sign bumper sticker and a personalized license plate for his tractor.

The boy's mother, Steffanie said, "It was really sad seeing him so hurt. He would draw pictures and tell stories of when he had his Gator and why was it gone."

After receiving the gifts, Gerald replied, "The thing that brought me to joy when the police officers came and showed me my new Gator is because it was really cool."