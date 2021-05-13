Interested in Computer Programming at Age 5, 12-Year-Old Boy Graduates from College with 4.0 GPA

A 12-year-old boy from Salisbury, North Carolina enjoys school so much that he's set to graduate from both high school and college this month.

Mike Wimmer will graduate from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College on May 21 with a perfect 4.0 GPA and then from Concord Academy High School on May 28, where he is valedictorian, WCNC-TV reports.

"I went through all of the grades in school at a faster pace," Wimmer said. "I'm like a sponge, I take in knowledge very fast."

The young boy, who is interested in robotics, says he loves science and technology. In fact, he got his first iPad when he was 18 months old.

"I've always been drawn to the science of technology, but I am a very well-rounded student and do exceptionally well in all subjects," Wimmer said.

He even created his own startup, called Reflect Social, which "combines popular social media platforms with Internet of Things (IoT) devices, providing a new dynamic social experience," according to its website.

No better way to introduce my newest venture, HORIZON OS, than at my high school science fair! I am excited for the future and the tremendous potential this OS has in changing the lives of so many. Finding my way to change the world! #STEM #sciencefair #changetheworld. pic.twitter.com/dLdR4NTiVm — Mike Wimmer (@Mike_aighost) December 6, 2019

Wimmer first got into computer programming at age 5, which "really jump-started everything. Everything that I know is self-taught," he explained. "So trial and error and online videos and everything."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Ultimately, Wimmer wants his use of robotics to go towards helping others in need.

"I really want to make things easier for people, especially whether this IoT thing makes it easier for the elderly or the handicapped," Wimmer noted. "Or is that going to be a robot that's a companion?"

Wimmer's parents, Melissa and Mark Wimmer couldn't be more proud of their son's accomplishments.

"He's worked hard to reach his goals," said Melissa. "When he had obstacles in his way, he figured out a way around them."

His dad pointed out that they're proud of their son for many reasons, not just his academic performance.

"That social and soft skill side of him I think, is the part that's really grown and really impressed us even much more than just the academics for sure," Mark added.