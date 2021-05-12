Long Lines, Empty Pumps at Gas Stations as Demand for Fuel Spikes After Pipeline Attack

From the Carolinas to Florida, long lines are wrapping around gas stations as drivers seek to fill up at the pump.

"I've been around three gas stations and it's the same way," said one driver in Virginia Beach, Va. "Some stations I could not get the gas at all, so I have been waiting. I don't know if I can get gas here."

Another driver told CBN News, "I am almost on empty and I do childcare for my grandkids and I'm going to need gas to get back to them in a couple days."

Frustration is mounting as the outages spread along the U.S.'s East Coast.

According to GasBuddy.com, more than 1,000 gas stations in at least seven states from Florida to Virginia are running out of gas. Four governors have declared states of emergency.

Officials warn against panic buying which threatens supplies.

"Much as there was no cause for, say, hoarding toilet paper at the beginning of the pandemic. There should be no cause for hoarding gasoline," said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Across the Southeast, demand for gas is up 40%. Nationwide prices at the pump are inching up too, hitting $2.98 a gallon which is the highest in six years. And it is expected to rise even higher.

This all comes after a gang of Russian hackers called Darkside struck a major pipeline for ransom.

The Colonial pipeline is 5,500 miles long and provides 45% of gas, including airline fuel to the East Coast of the country.

In a congressional hearing Tuesday, members of the Homeland Security and Government Affairs committee highlighted the dangers of such an attack.

"This is potentially the most substantial and damaging attack on US critical infrastructure ever," said Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio). "It shows cyberattacks can have real-world consequences."

Officials at Colonial hope to restore the pipeline network before the end of the week but say it will take days to get it back up and running.

Meanwhile, the fuel shortages come as the American Automobile Association expects some 37 million Americans to travel this Memorial Day weekend and experts say if the Colonial pipeline is restored soon the gas will be flowing in time for the holiday.