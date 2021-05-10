Make-A-Wish Foundation Helps California Boy Battling Leukemia Become the World's Youngest UPS Deliveryman

A six-year-old boy from California became the world's youngest UPS deliveryman, complete with his own pint-sized familiar brown truck.

Mateo Toscano, from Stockton, was diagnosed with leukemia in 2017 when he was a toddler. His diagnosis and the COVID-19 pandemic have forced him to stay inside but he's enjoyed watching delivery drivers drop off packages in people's mailboxes and on their doorsteps.

So when he was asked what he wanted from his local Make-A-Wish chapter, Mateo said he wanted to be a delivery person just like the UPS drivers.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

The foundation told Manteo the good news at a ceremony on April 21.

Mateo's Wish = HOPE delivered ! Our s are full after an incredible wish for @makeawishcanv wish kid Mateo came true in Stockton, CA! A huge thanks to all who made this life-changing wish possible! @macys @UPS @UPSers @StocktonPolice @VisitStockton #MateoDeliversHope pic.twitter.com/EUQV5AwTYx — Make-A-Wish America (@MakeAWish) May 7, 2021

"I just watch the mailman go out by my house and I feel like I want to be a mailman one day," Mateo said. "We're going to drop off some packages."

At the event, UPS delivery driver Dave Cundari drove up to show the young boy what type of work he'd be doing in his very own mini-UPS brown truck.

He was also given a custom-made uniform and got to help pick out gifts to deliver to his mom and grandma during his "shift" on May 6.

"Through this entire pandemic, you hear the essential worker title and you want to feel what that's about," said Jeff Needles, president of UPS Northern California. "I think it truly got to people that we were delivering essential goods and serves and to be able to keep folks safe from going out."

Make-A-Wish President Jennifer Stolo said her organization's job is to bring "joy and happiness" to kids so they can enjoy their wish.

"Mateo has battled leukemia for 3 and half years, chemo, and multiple treatments that came along with that and you see him today...just vibrant and the resiliency," she said. "This is what we see with wish kids."