On First Anniversary of George Floyd's Death, Family to Meet With Biden Over Police Reform

Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd, the 46-year-old black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police, which sparked nationwide protests over racial injustice and police brutality.



Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed a proclamation calling for nine minutes and 29 seconds of silence – the length of time former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck.

Floyd's family, including his daughter Gianna, will meet with President Biden at the White House as Congress continues to consider police reform.

The White House had set its own deadline for Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act into law by the first anniversary, but parties involved are still debating the details.

Following Floyd's death, violent rioting and rampant unrest swept across the U.S. with tens of thousands of protestors taking to the streets. Some peacefully protested while others literally destroyed their communities.

Chants of "What's his name? George Floyd!" and "Peace on the left, justice on the right," were commonly heard where crowds gathered.

Last June, Floyd's younger brother, Terrence, pleaded with rioters to refrain from violent demonstrations, adding that it's "not going to bring my brother back at all."

"If I'm not over here messing up my community, then what are you all doing?" he said at the time.

But the location of Floyd's death ultimately transformed from being an area of chaos to a place of prayer and spiritual awakening.

Dr. Charles Karuku and Pastor Lindsey Karuku with International Outreach Church in Minnesota saw a move of God unfolding in Minneapolis as people came to the site to find hope and purpose for their life.

The Karukus partnered with over 50 churches and ministries to serve those in need of salvation during the height of the crisis.

"The significance of this moment plus the humanitarian crisis that is in the area is causing a lot of Christians to stand and move into this place and bring the light of Jesus Christ," Dr. Karuku told CBN's The Prayer Link.

A jury convicted Chauvin of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd. His sentencing is scheduled for June 25 and he faces up to 40 years in prison.