Portland Police Declare Riot After Protesters Damage Property, Target Officers on George Floyd Anniversary

Protests escalated in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday, marking the first anniversary of George Floyd's death with destructive demonstrations. Police declared a riot after a crowd set off fireworks, smashed windows, and lit a dumpster on fire.

Hundreds gathered outside the city's Multnomah County Justice Center and Portland City Hall, according to KOIN News. Frozen water bottles and eggs were thrown at officers while another group of demonstrators dropped metal spikes in the road.

Police said they urged the unruly crowd to leave the area or be subject to arrest. A riot was declared shortly after 9:30 p.m. as protesters continued to destroy property and yell, "burn the building down."

Dumpster Fire at the Justice Center near SW 3rd and Main set by people in the crowd. pic.twitter.com/pjRmMS3LkU — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 26, 2021

The crowd moved to another downtown area and started breaking windows at local businesses including a jewelry store, coffee shop, and restaurant.

On the #georgefloydanniversary - Portland Police declared a riot as a crowd vandalized City Hall & businesses downtown. https://t.co/wX51fnPTW4 pic.twitter.com/KXGpOvMtot — Elise Haas (@EliseKOIN) May 26, 2021

"Slowly, as the number of people in the crowd became smaller and smaller, they began to spread out, fight among themselves, and light occasional trash can fires," police said in a statement. "People within the crowd were overheard saying the night was a success."

*** Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Officers made several arrests and by midnight, the crowd had dwindled down to a few dozen people, according to police.

Portland was a central point for riots last year following the death of Floyd.

CBN News previously reported that demonstrators gathered in the downtown area for 100 nights of protesting, leading to countless arrests and injuries.

Some people said they would continue protesting until there was a change within the legal system and police budget.

The White House continues to work on passing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act into law, however, parties involved are still debating the details.

Derek Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd. His sentencing is scheduled for June 25 and he faces up to 40 years in prison.