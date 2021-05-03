Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageUSNews
Faithwire

'We Have to Protect Girls' Sports': Caitlyn Jenner Says Biological Boys Shouldn't Compete in Female Sports

05-03-2021
Tré Goins-Phillips, Faithwire
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Olympic gold medalist and California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner, who is transgender, said over the weekend it would not be “fair” to allow biological males to compete on female sports teams.

“This is a question of fairness,” the athlete turned reality TV star told TMZ when asked about state legislatures passing bills to block biological males who identify as female from competing in girls’ sports. “That’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls’ sports in school.”

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, developed by our parent company, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Jenner went on to say it “just isn’t fair,” adding, “We have to protect girls’ sports in our schools.” When the outlet asked the Olympian if such an opinion is “delegitimizing” to a person’s gender identity, Jenner said, “Have a good day.”

“I didn’t expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I’m clear about where I stand,” Jenner tweeted after the encounter. “It’s an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools.”

Jenner’s comments to TMZ didn’t sit well with several on the left.

There were also some who came to Jenner’s defense.

Jenner’s comments came just days after it was announced Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) will face a recall election thanks to the 1.6 million petitioners who triggered the measure.

Jenner — a Republican — is one of the candidates running to unseat Newsom.

Asked if he thinks Jenner has a chance, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) told late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel that “anyone has a chance because I think that the people are dissatisfied with what’s going on here in California.”

Did you know?

God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories