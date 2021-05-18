Why One High School Senior Just Donated His College Savings to Another Student

A high school senior in Missouri donated his college savings to another student after landing a prestigious scholarship that will cover his tuition and boarding for four years.

Joshua Nelson is set to graduate from St. Charles West High School, then make his way to Southeast Missouri State University, according to a statement from the school district.

SCW Josh Nelson is getting national attention for his Leaders in Action scholarship that he created with his own college savings! Well deserved!https://t.co/Ktvx4eGcuv — StCharlesCitySchools (@StChasCitySch) May 10, 2021

The 18-year-old is one of only five students to receive the full scholarship this year. A total of 288 people applied and only 100 applicants made it to the interview round.

After receiving the award, he chose to take the $1,000 he had saved for college and start The Joshua Nelson Leaders in Action Scholarship at his high school.

Nelson told We Love St. Charles, a local non-profit community outreach organization, that "it's important to be involved in your community and leaving a legacy," and that the scholarship aims "to help multi-cultural students who are showing leadership, community service, and just have great qualities in and out of the classroom."

Throughout his time in high school, Nelson held several leadership roles and was involved in helping other students succeed.

He was a member of the National Honor Society, the varsity boys basketball team, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and is president of the Multicultural Achievement Council (MAC) Scholars.

While in college, Nelson plans to study biomedical sciences and continue his education while pursuing a career in optometry.

"Honestly, it makes me feel on top of the world," Nelson stated. "The fact that I can just help somebody a little bit in whatever way I can with me being so young, it just makes me feel great."