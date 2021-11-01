Americans Not Happy with Biden: 'People Voted for Stability and Calm... They Got Instability and Chaos'

A new NBC News poll shows President Joe Biden's approval rating continues to drop. Now 54% of those surveyed say they disapprove of Biden's performance while 42% say they approve.

That number has totally flipped around from six months ago when he had 53% approval and 39% disapproval.

"What people voted for was stability and calm," Democratic pollster Peter Hart told NBC News. "And what they got was instability and chaos."

"Democrats face a country whose opinion of President Biden has turned sharply to the negative since April," said Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates, who conducted the survey with Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies.

"The promise of the Biden presidency — knowledge, competence and stability in tough times — have all been called into question," Horwitt continued.

The numbers have plummeted on specific issues as well. A whopping 71 percent of respondents said the country is on the wrong track.

Also, people's opinion of Biden's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has dropped 18 points since April. On economic issues, the president is down 12 points as the cost of living soars higher and higher.

"When you see a wrong track of 71 percent, it is a flashing red light," McInturff, the GOP pollster told NBC. "These folks are telling us that this is not going well."

American Public Confused About Biden's 'Build Back Better' Agenda

Meanwhile, a new ABC News poll shows the American people are divided or confused over the president's infrastructure and social spending bills with 32% believing the bills would hurt them while 25% think they will help. Another 24% say they just don't know.

Congressional Democrats plan to vote on the president's $1 trillion infrastructure package and a nearly $2 trillion social spending plan Tuesday.

Cognitive Decline?

Also, the latest I&I/TIPP poll released Monday shows Biden's frequent public gaffes have not gone unnoticed by the public and are a cause for concern when it comes to his mental ability.

Just 42% of those polled say they think the president is "mentally sharp," and only 42% say he's "energetic." (Half of those polled say he isn't mentally sharp or energetic.) Fewer than half surveyed (47%) say Biden is a "good communicator."

Other polls recently noted similar results in the public's view of Biden's mental abilities.

Just a few weeks ago, a Rasmussen Reports survey found 58% of the American public said they were not confident that Biden was "physically and mentally up to the job of being president of the United States."

In September, a Pew Research poll found only 43% percent said the president was "mentally sharp."

