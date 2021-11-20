Bride Who Is Paralyzed Shocks Groom and Her Entire Wedding Party by Walking Down the Aisle

A woman recently delivered the ultimate surprise to her husband-to-be on the couple’s wedding day: she got out of her wheelchair and walked down the aisle.

Chelsie Hill, 29, has been paralyzed from the waist down since 2010, but that didn’t stop her from coming up with a plan to walk down the aisle toward her now-husband, 34-year-old Jay Bloomfield.

Hill, founder of a popular wheelchair dance team called the Rollettes, told Insider there’s nothing wrong with going down the aisle in a wheelchair, but said she always saw herself walking town the matrimonial aisle — and with some ingenuity, that plan became a reality.

“I just wanted to feel that — not that my disability has taken anything away from me — but I just wanted to feel that heart-to-heart and stand up there eye-to-eye with him,” she told the outlet. “That was just really something really important to me personally.”

So, Hill used leg braces and a walker and was able to surprise Bloomfield. The groom’s back was turned to her as she started down the aisle, and when he turned toward her, his “jaw dropped.”

“He was just in shock that I was walking because he had no idea,” she told Insider.

The touching moment made her wedding day everything she had always hoped it would be. Plus, Hill put her dance skills to use, surprising those in attendance with a fun-filled performance with her dad.

Hill has openly shared her story in the past, explaining how she was instantly paralyzed during a Feb. 21, 2010, car accident during which the operator of the vehicle she was in purportedly drove under the influence.

“I don’t visually remember anything luckily, but I do remember all the different emotions I was feeling at the time. The next thing I remember is the helicopter noise,” she wrote. “I took a deep breath in & just let go, letting whatever is meant to happen happen. It was the scariest moment of my life.”

Hill said she has always tried to make the best of her situation, despite the negative thoughts and emotions centered around what unfolded.

“I feel that night will always haunt us but I have chosen to focus on making my situation & my life the best life I could ever live with my disability,” she said. “If you took the time to read this, thank you. I never do captions this long…maybe if you’re reading this you needed to hear this. Please don’t drink & drive.”

Hill is truly an inspiration.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***