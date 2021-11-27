Colorado Drops 'Sex Offender' Term Because It Has 'Negative Impacts' on Those Who Commit Sexual Crimes

Colorado is doing away with the term “sex offender” because it’s stigmatizing to those who have committed sexual crimes.

The state’s Sex Offender Management Board (SOMB), tasked with controlling treatment for those convicted of sex crimes, voted 10-6 on Friday to replace the title “sex offender” with “adults who commit sexual offenses,” according to The Denver Post.

“I think this strikes a balance that honors the impact to victims and recognizes the current and ongoing impacts of sexual assault but also avoids the labeling term that has negative impacts on those who commit sex offenses,” said one board member, KCNC-TV reported.

Members of the board argued for the change, saying the state should use “person-first language.”

“I think the biggest thing is research really shows us that assigning a label has the potential for negative effects in rehabilitation,” Kimberly Kline, the chair of the SOMB and a licensed counselor told The Post.

Ironically, despite the SOMB’s decision to drop the term “sex offender” from its vocabulary, it cannot change its own name. That decision would have to come from the state legislature.

One registered sex offender, Derek Logue, argued to KCNC-TV he shouldn’t have to carry the label for all his life, explaining, “Referring to me by a label for something I did half my life ago is inappropriate and downright offensive.”

He said it would be better to be called a “client” of the SOMB.

Public Defender Kathy Herron agreed, saying it “takes into consideration the uniqueness of individuals who are receiving treatment.”

There are many, however, who are very critical of the change.

Jessica Dotter with the Colorado District Attorneys’ Council is concerned the “use of person-first language generally is an intent to remove accountability from offenders and to diminish the experience of the victims.”

One rape survivor, Kimberly Corbin, is also speaking out against the new title. She argued it is acceptable to use “person-first language” when referring to things outside an individual’s control, but asserted that is not the case for a sex offender.

“It’s very, very damaging for those people who are labeled when it has to do with gender, race, sexuality, ability, but those are not their choices,” she said. “The biggest thing for me is these are choices that sex offenders make.”

“I’m involved today after hearing that it would be improper or offensive in some manner for me to refer to the man who raped me as a ‘sex offender,’” she added.

The decision by the SOMB comes months after state lawmakers in Colorado considered legislation that would have — among other things — done away with the term “sexually violent predator.” While that bill ultimately failed, a task force focused on sentencing reform is now asking legislators to consider replacing the terms “defendant,” “convict,” and “felon” with “justice-involved people.”

