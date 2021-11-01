Defiant Loudoun County Mom Unveils Another Fiery Claim: 'I Refuse to Allow You to Destroy Our Schools'

Yet another disturbing claim is emerging from Loudoun County, Virginia, where a mother said she pulled her children out of the public school system due to officials’ “uncompromising political agenda.”

At the center of the mother’s assertions? She said her 6-year-old daughter approached her last spring to ask if she was “born evil” due to the fact she’s Caucasian, as Fox News reported.

“My children are now in private school and are thriving,” she said at a recent board meeting, explaining what led to her decision to pull the kids from Loudoun County Schools. “My six-year-old somberly came to me [in spring of 2020] and asked me if she was born evil because she was a white person, something she learned in a history lesson at school … and now you’ve covered up a rape.”

The frustrated mom went on to directly call on officials to step down.

“I refuse to allow you to destroy our schools,” she said. “They are not your schools. They are our schools.”

It didn’t take long for social media to light up after the woman’s speech, with some expressing frustration over the allegations and others doubting her story:

These claims come amid chaos in Loudoun County in the wake of an assault that took place in a high school bathroom.

Despite Loudoun County Superintendent Scott Ziegler reportedly saying in June there was no evidence of an assault unfolding in a Stone Bridge High School restroom, emails from late May seem to indicate he and the board were aware of the then-allegations.

Ziegler later said he misunderstood the question when asked if any sexual assaults had unfolded in the bathrooms and apologized for his “misleading” response.

“First, let me say to the families and students involved, my heart aches for you,” Ziegler said. “And I am sorry that we failed to provide the safe, welcoming, and affirming environment that we aspire to provide. We acknowledge and share your pain and we will continue to offer you support to help your families through this trauma.”

Parents have been pushing back against a district policy allowing students to use the bathroom corresponding to their gender identities. The policy was enacted after the assault, which added fuel to the emotional chaos surrounding the debate.

The assault was reportedly done at the hands of a teenage boy wearing a skirt, though authorities have reportedly neither commented on his gender identity nor its potential role in the case.

The teen in question was found guilty last week of sexually assaulting a female classmate.

