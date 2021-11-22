'I'm Thankful That God's Love Sustained Me': Christian Florist Concludes Lengthy Court Battle with Same-Sex Couple

A Christian florist has agreed to settle her legal battle with a same-sex couple, ending a case that has lasted nearly a decade. The couple sued Barronelle Stutzman for refusing to provide her floral services for their wedding.

Stutzman has always maintained that she was exercising her First Amendment rights when she refused to provide flowers for the wedding, insisting that it goes against her Christian beliefs.

Attorneys with Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) shared a video Thursday where the Washington florist explained that the long journey is now over and she "is at peace."

"This week, I have put to rest the last legal considerations for a decision my husband, Darold, and I made nearly a decade ago," Stutzman said." It's hard to believe that so many years have passed since my dear friend Rob came into my flower shop and asked me to do something I'd done many times before: design a unique, personalized arrangement of flowers to celebrate a special event in his life. I had always been delighted with those creative opportunities, just as I'd always been happy to sell him bouquets of flowers. But this time, the special event he was celebrating was his marriage to another man. And that was a line I could not cross, even for friendship."

She continued. "I am a Christian, and I believe the Bible to be the Word of God. That Word makes it clear that God loves all people so much that He sent His Son to die in their place. And it also teaches that He designed marriage to be only the union of one man and one woman. I could not take the artistic talents God Himself gave me and use them to contradict and dishonor His Word."

Stutzman, 77, said she's retiring and that it's time for her to step aside as the courts deal with other religious liberty cases.

The ADF announced their attorneys sent the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) an agreement for Stutzman to withdraw her petition from the Supreme Court if the couple will agree to not pursue further legal action.

She will also pay them $5,000.

"I've never had to compromise my conscience, or go against my faith," the florist pointed out. "I've met so many, many kind and wonderful people, who've generously offered me their prayers and encouragement and support. And I've been blessed with outstanding attorneys through Alliance Defending Freedom who've given me not only their legal skills, but their thoughtful friendship.

"Most of all, I'm thankful that God's love has sustained me through all of the trials and challenges of these last few years," she added. "There is a great deal of division at work in our country today, but God has shown me again and again that His love is stronger than the anger and the pain so many are feeling. And He's given me countless opportunities to share His love with others along the way."

ADF Attorney Kristen Waggoner tweeted, "It's a sad day when the gov't and the ACLU can bully an artist for nearly ten years for living out her faith."

Stutzman's case is similar to that of the 2018 Masterpiece Cakeshop case, in which Colorado baker Jack Phillips was accused of discrimination for refusing to bake a customized wedding cake for a gay wedding.

Like Stutzman, Phillips offered to sell the couple his pre-made products. Like Stutzman, he had also provided previous service to LGBT individuals. But they both say their faith prevents them from creating art that specifically endorses same-sex weddings.

Stutzman concluded the video by expressing her gratitude towards all who have stood by her and prayed for a resolution to the lengthy battle.

"If you've prayed for me, thank you. If you've hated me, well … I've prayed for you," she shared. "And as my case closes, I pray that God will give you the freedom of your conscience, protect your right to make your own choices, whatever they may be, and give us all grace to be patient, forgiving, and respectful of each other."

