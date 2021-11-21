'It Was Insane': Dozens of Looters in Ski Masks Ransack CA Nordstrom

Dozens of looters wearing ski masks ripped off a department store in California Saturday night with one bystander comparing it to "a scene out of a movie."

KPIX News in San Francisco reports that nearly 80 people ran into a Nordstrom located in Walnut Creek around 9:00 p.m. They were seen looting the store then ran out with handfuls of merchandise.

"I probably saw 50-80 people in like ski masks with crowbars, a bunch of weapons," said local PF Chang's manager, Brett Barrette. "They were looting the Nordstrom."

"There was a mob of people," he continued. "The police were flying in. It was like a scene out of a movie. It was insane."

Barrett explained that patrons were worried the looters would come to the nearby restaurant so he began to secure all the doors.

"I had to start locking the front door," he said. "Locking the back door. You never know, they could come right in here. It was crazy … All the guests inside were getting concerned. It was a scary scene for a moment."

A local reporter that shared footage of the scene said roughly 25 vehicles pulled up outside of the store before people started running in, grabbing goods and fleeing.

#Breaking About 25 cars just blocked the street and rushed into the Walnut Creek Nordstrom making off with goods before getting in cars snd speeding away. At least two people arrested at gunpoint. pic.twitter.com/AG3R94M9L3 — Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) November 21, 2021

Walnut Creek Police Lt. Ryan Hibbs told KPIX that a male and a female were arrested and charged with robbery, possession of stolen property, and possession of a firearm.

According to NBC News, police confirmed that one Nordstrom employee was pepper-sprayed while two others were kicked and punched.

The amount of merchandise stolen and its value has not been released.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***