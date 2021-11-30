Jews, Christians Unite to Invest in Israel

The ARISE 2021 Digital Summit is bringing together Christian and Jewish business leaders from all over the world to build partnerships and investments worth millions of dollars.

Most of the participants are evangelical Christians who seek to bless Israel by investing in the nation’s economy through business partnerships found at the ARISE Summit. This year’s summit will take place online on Tuesday, Nov. 30 and will feature guest speakers and business experts who will help Christians better connect with the Holy Land in a new way.

“We are upgrading the experience for our whole community this year,” ARISE Founder and Chairman Calev Myers said in a statement. “We’re packing the most exciting information possible into just an hour and a half where you can plug in and listen to the best lectures from business leaders and experts from Israel and throughout the Middle East.”

This year’s summit comes a little more than a year after the Abraham Accords, which brought peace and new business opportunities to Israel and its Arab neighbors.

Myers said the summit will feature “exciting new technologies which are tackling the greatest issues and challenges facing humanity in a commercially viable way.”

One of the most important parts of the summit is the “matchmaking” portion when global meet with Israeli entrepreneurs to form business partnerships. The summit employs special software to make sure each business to business (B2B) meeting is tailor-made and productive.

“These are businesspeople from around the world who share your faith and values. And you’re going to learn about exciting investment opportunities that you can get involved in today,” said Myers.

According to the ARISE website, more than 2,000 businesspeople have participated in the annual ARISE summits, resulting in $120 million business transactions.