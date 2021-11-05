‘She Was So Smart’: Brave Little Girl’s Quick-Thinking Ingenuity Literally Saves Her Parents’ Lives

A brave little girl very literally saved her parents’ lives last week after carbon monoxide filled her family’s home.

Jayline Barbosa Brandão, 9, from Brockton, Massachusetts, quickly bolted into action after her mom passed out and she heard her father scream, People reported.

The girl, recognizing something was clearly amiss, took her dad’s phone and unlocked it by holding it up to his face — then dialed authorities for help, according to WFXT-TV.

What Jayline likely didn’t know at the time was that her parents were severely impacted by carbon monoxide, which is both colorless and odorless and often goes undetected.

The gas had reportedly entered the home through a generator the family was using after a recent storm.

“I unlocked it by using my dad’s face,” the little girl said of her dad’s phone.

And that’s not all. Jayline also ushered her 7-year-old sister out of the home to safety.

Jayline’s parents are crediting her for saving them from the potentially lethal situation.

“I wouldn’t be here if she wasn’t in the house,” mom Marcelina Brandão told WFXT-TV.

In an interview with CNN, the proud mom said she and her husband are feeling better after the incident and expanded upon her gratitude over her daughter’s quick-thinking actions.

“She was so smart. That was very scary. If it wasn’t (for) her to call right away I don’t know what would have happened.”

The family had been using a generator after being without power for a number of days. Despite using it for sporadic periods of time, the carbon monoxide still made its way into the home.

