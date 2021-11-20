Museum of the Bible Kicks Off National Bible Week at DC's Iconic National Mall

Museum of the Bible, located in our nation's capital, is giving away "Global Impact Bibles" at David's Tent DC on the National Mall this weekend.

The Global Impact Bible is a unique study Bible that focuses on the impact that Scripture has had on the world, rather than just using it for personal guidance. Nearly 900 beautifully illustrated articles are embedded within the Bible which also uses the English Standard Version translation.

"It's no coincidence to me that National Bible Week and the Thanksgiving holiday are intertwined," said Harry Hargrave, CEO of Museum of the Bible. "The Bible calls us in many ways to look outside ourselves, to serve others, and to be grateful for life's blessings, which is why we're thrilled to offer free Bibles to visitors to our nation's capital."

The event will take place from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Museum guests who purchase a ticket can also receive a Global Impact Bible from Monday, Nov. 22, through Friday, Nov. 26.

Beginning with President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1941, U.S. presidents have since declared the week of Thanksgiving as National Bible Week.

The commemoration serves as a nationwide reminder that the Bible is important and life-changing.

