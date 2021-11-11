Nation Marks Veteran's Day by Honoring 100th Anniversary of Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Author Jeff Gottesfeld appeared on the Thursday edition of CBN News' Faith Nation to talk about the special tomb guards who walk 21 steps during their watch and the principle of selfless service they portray in guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Faith Nation is seen weeknights on the CBN News Channel.

As the nation celebrated Veteran's Day Thursday, America was also marking the 100-year anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Thursday, the president and the first lady commemorated the day by joining the presidential armed forces' full honor wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

President Biden paid tribute to the nation's veterans at the national Veteran's Day observance at the memorial amphitheater.

For the first time in nearly a century, cemetery officials allowed guests to walk on the plaza which features the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and lay flowers in front of the tomb.

Tuesday's opening ceremony began with members from the Crow Nation placing flowers at the tomb and ended Thursday with a benediction by the U.S. Army's chief of chaplains.

The tomb is the final resting place for three unknown U.S. service members and is also a symbol of American service and sacrifice.

