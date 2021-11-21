'Sheer Panic': Elderly Man's Life Saved With Just Moments to Spare When Rescuers Happen to Be in 'Right Place at the Right Time'

Rescue divers were truly in the “right place at the right time” when an elderly man’s car drove off a Maryland dock and quickly began sinking into the water, WJZ-TV reported.

With little time to spare, divers with the Susquehanna Hose Company’s Rescue and Dive Boat Team jumped into action, smashed the man’s car window, and pulled him to safety just before the car sunk into a watery abyss.

And here’s where the story gets a bit strange: rescuers were only able to help the man so quickly because they were already on-site wrapping up a promotional video shoot, which included a mock rescue.

Within moments, though, their fake rescue scenario was eclipsed by the man’s real-life crisis. Kailee Kelter, who was on-site to record the promo shoot, saw the man’s ordeal firsthand as it unfolded — and recorded the rescue.

As a witness to the potentially deadly situation, she shared her perspective on what happened.

“I could see him moving around in the car and trying to figure out what to do, just sheer panic,” she said of the man as his car began to become submerged. “But they rescued him and they saved his life in like two minutes.”

Watch the harrowing ordeal and the successful rescue:

Capt. Marty Walsh said he believes the man could have perished had the rescue team not been there when the accident unfolded.

“Had we not been there, the vehicle would have gone under, which more than likely would not have had a positive outcome,” he told WJZ-TV.

Praise God for heroes willing to jump into gear to save the lives of those in need.

